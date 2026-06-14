World News | Tajikistan: MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh Participates in Yoga Session in Dushanbe

Dushanbe [Tajikistan], June 14 (ANI): External Affairs Minister of State (MoS) Kirti Vardhan Singh participated in a yoga session in Dushanbe.

He highlighted yoga's role in promoting holistic health, mental well-being and harmony with nature ahead of the International Day of Yoga.

Also Read | How to Watch Haiti vs Scotland Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast of FIFA World Cup 2026 Match.

In a post on X, Singh on Saturday wrote, "Ahead of the International Day Of Yoga 2026, participated in a Yoga session organised by @IndEmbDushanbe and @iccr_tajikistan in Dushanbe. Highlighted yoga's role in promoting holistic health, mental well-being and harmony with nature, reflecting the timeless values that continue to inspire millions across the world."

https://x.com/KVSinghMPGonda/status/2065695411902243323?s=20

Also Read | How to Watch Brazil vs Morocco Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast of FIFA World Cup 2026 Match.

"The event brought together members of the Indian community, Friends of India and yoga enthusiasts in Tajikistan," the post read.

The International Day of Yoga is observed annually on June 21.

Earlier on Friday, Singh met with Sirojiddin Muhriddin, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, to discuss the deepening of bilateral ties between the two nations.

During the meeting, the two leaders conducted a comprehensive review of the entire spectrum of India-Tajikistan bilateral relations. The discussions focused on identifying and expanding avenues for cooperation in areas of mutual interest, further solidifying the longstanding friendship and strategic partnership between India and Tajikistan.

As part of India's ongoing efforts to foster regional cultural and intellectual exchange, Minister Singh extended an invitation to Tajikistan for high-level participation in the inaugural SCO Civilizational Dialogue. The event is scheduled to be hosted by India in Kolkata next month, serving as a platform to highlight shared civilizational linkages among SCO member states.

In a post on X, the MoS said, "Pleased to meet H.E. Mr. Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan, in Dushanbe. Reviewed the entire spectrum of India-Tajikistan bilateral relations and discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in the areas of mutual interest. Requested high-level participation from Tajikistan in the 1st SCO Civilizational Dialogue, to be hosted by India in Kolkata next month. Reaffirmed the longstanding friendship and strategic partnership between India and Tajikistan." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)