Kabul [Afghanistan], February 9 (ANI): The Taliban has asked the United Nations to surrender Afghanistan's seat in the organization to the Islamic Emirate.

"The only solution is that Afghanistan's chair at the UN is given to the current government of Afghanistan," said Inamullah Samangani, the deputy spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate, reported Tolo News.

Also Read | China 996 Culture: Chinese Tech Worker Dies After Excessive Overtime, Incident Sparks Furore.

The dispute over Afghanistan's seat at UN comes after Naseer Ahmad Faiq, Charge d'affaires of Afghanistan Permanent Mission to the United Nations said that corrupt officials of the collapsed government are attempting to stifle his voice to prevent him from sharing Afghan's concerns for justice.

Faiq's remarks come after Mohammad Haneef Atmar, calling himself the "foreign minister of the republic government," reportedly wrote a letter to the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, stating that Mohammad Wali Naeemi will assume the leadership of the permanent mission as a Charge d'affaires of Afghanistan, reported Tolo News.

Also Read | US Seizes 94,000 Stolen Bitcoins Worth $3.6 Billion in Biggest Ever Cryptocurrency Haul.

The letter said when the former ambassador and permanent representative of Afghanistan, Ghulam Mohammad Isaczai, resigned, deputy representative Mohammad Wali Naeemi was not in good health, but since he has recovered he can assume the leadership in the Afghanistan chair.

"I would like to share and disclose ongoing evil plots and conspiracies against me, by corrupt individuals and traitors from the former corrupt government officials, particularly since my last statement at the UNSC meeting on 26 January during which I announced that I am not representing the former corrupt government. At the UNSC meeting, I also called on the UNSC for the freezing and confiscation of Afghanistan's assets illegally transferred to accounts of the former corrupt government officials, and called for holding them accountable," Faiq said on Twitter.

After the collapse of the republic government, the Taliban had announced that Suhail Shaheen would represent Afghanistan in the UN, but he was not accepted by the organization. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)