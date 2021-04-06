Helmand [Afghanistan], April 6 (ANI): At least 20 Afghan personnel were killed in a recent attack by the Taliban on a security base in Nahr Siraj district of Helmand province, according to reports.

Taliban attacked an Afghan security base in Helmand province's Nahr Siraj district on Sunday night, killing at least 20 security personnel and wounding 14 others, Khaama Press reported citing sources.

The provincial police confirmed the clashes have occurred, but decline to give further details about the attack and the casualties.

Yusuf Ahmadi, a Taliban spokesperson claimed responsibility for the attack.

This increase in violence in Afghanistan comes amid reports that the Joe Biden administration is considering a six-month extension for US troops in Afghanistan contrary to the May 1 deadline that the previous Trump administration had negotiated with the Taliban to withdraw all US forces from the war-ravaged country, according to a defense official, CNN reported.

Meanwhile, the Taliban negotiator Suhail Shaheen in Moscow last month had said that the peace negotiations in Doha should be expedited.

On February 29, 2020, the US and the Taliban movement signed a peace deal in Doha, Qatar, stipulating a gradual withdrawal of US troops as well as the beginning of intra-Afghan negotiations and prisoner exchanges. (ANI)

