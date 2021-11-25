Kabul [Afghanistan], November 25 (ANI): The Taliban on Wednesday said the outfit consider the government they have installed in Afghanistan to be inclusive as it includes members of various ethnic groups.

This claim comes as the Taliban has been facing stringent criticism from the international community for the all-male government they installed in September.

"With regard to inclusiveness, our understanding of inclusiveness is that people of different ethnicities should participate in the government," Suhail Shaheen told Sputnik noting that it is exactly what the movement "has done and is doing."

Shaheen further stressed that "talented people of different ethnicities" can take part in governing the country.

The international community also demands that the movement ensure women have access to education, and the Taliban, according to the spokesperson, "has no problems" with women's education.

Three months have passed since the Taliban regained control of Kabul, as the US and its allies departed, wrapping up their 20-year military presence in Afghanistan.

Earlier in September, the outfit had announced the composition of an all-male interim government headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as a foreign minister during the first Taliban rule.

Going against all promises of an inclusive government, the Taliban have appointed an all-male cabinet. They abolished the Ministry of Women's Affairs and handed over the women's ministry building to the reinstated Ministry of Vice and Virtue, which was responsible for some of the worst abuses against women during the Taliban's previous period in power from 1996-2001.

The international community is yet to be recognised by the Taliban. The main conditions for the recognition include inclusiveness and respect for human rights, including the rights of women. (ANI)

