Kabul [Afghanistan], November 20 (ANI): The Taliban on Saturday claimed that salaries of the past three months of all government employees will be paid, local media reported.

According to The Khaama Press, Taliban spokesperson Inamullah Samangani confirmed the announcement of providing salaries to government employees and said there are still problems in paying the pension that will soon be resolved.

Citing Ministry of Finance, Inamullah Samangani said that the ministry has collected 26 billion and 915 million Afghani in the past nearly three months.

Samangani further stated that the revenue of the interim government is getting higher day by day.

Afghanistan is going through a deepening humanitarian crisis that needs serious international support to prevent a potential disaster as the winter season approaches, The Khaama Press reported. (ANI)

