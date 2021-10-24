Kabul [Afghanistan], October 24 (ANI): Afghanistan "deputy Prime Minister" Abdul Salam Hanafi held a meeting with UN envoy to Afghanistan, Deborah Lyons, during which they discussed the situation in the country and humanitarian aid.

"PM deputy Abdul Salam Hanafi met with the UN envoy to Afghanistan Deborah Lyons today [Saturday] and both sides discussed Afghanistan's situation, humanitarian aid and the country's banking system," Tolo News quoted Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid as saying.

The humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan has deteriorated ever since the Taliban took control of Kabul in August.

The UN agencies have warned that the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan is worsening, and funding for emergency aid is urgently needed to help 20 million people there.

Afghanistan has suffered decades of conflict and displacement, as well as chronic poverty, severe drought, and now the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nearly half the population, more than 18 million people, require aid assistance to survive, while conflict and insecurity have displaced more than 3.5 million, with nearly 700,000 uprooted this year alone, according to the UN. (ANI)

