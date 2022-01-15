Kabul [Afghanistan], January 15 (ANI): Taliban led government is facing a shortage of professional staff as the officials in government posts lack professional skills, local media reported on Saturday.

"Many of the selected theologians are graduates of Darul Uloom Haqqania madrasa, one of Pakistan's oldest and largest Islamic seminaries. Government jobs are given as patronage to ex-fighters and exiles living quietly in Pakistan. But not all possess the technical skills required for the job," Tolo News reported citing the New York Times report.

Also Read | ATMs To Get Operational in Afghanistan for First Time Since Taliban Takeover.

However, the Taliban denied the report.

"We deny the report of the New York Times that says the Islamic Emirate is faced with a shortage of staff..." Tolo News quoted Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate as saying.

Also Read | Hong Kong To Suspend Flight Transits From Over 100 Countries, Regions Due to Omicron Variant.

Wahidullah Hashimi, a senior member of the Islamic Emirate's council for training and educating soldiers, relates the staffing problems to the corruption in the former government, as well as to the plot of foreigner's to drain Afghanistan of talent, the Afghan media reported.

"Foreigners intentionally evacuated Afghans, most importantly, the educated and professional ones, to weaken the Islamic Emirates and undermine our administration," Hashimi said as quoted by the New York Times.

"We are in touch with some Afghans in different parts of the world and are encouraging them to return to Afghanistan because we desperately need their help and expertise to help their people and government," Hashimi added.

After the fall of the former government in mid-August, many high-profile and talented youth left the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)