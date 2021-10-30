Nangarhar [Afghanistan], October 30 (ANI): The Taliban forces opened fire at a wedding party at Sra-Road district in Nangarhar province killing two and injuring 10 others, reported a local media.

The forces resorted to firing upon a mere incident of argument between the guests in the wedding party and the forces, reported Ariana News citing the sources.

Also Read | 1.5 Million Children in Central Africa Need Emergency Aid: UN.

The argument reportedly broke out when the Taliban forces stormed into a wedding party to stop the music from being played. The Taliban forces opened fire at the guests eventually, according to the news channel.

Such incidents are on the rise under the hardline rule of the Taliban since the organisation took over the country on August 15 overthrowing the elected government.

Also Read | 1.5 Million Penguins ‘Supercolony’ Earlier Detected From Space, Discovered on Antarctica’s Danger Islands.

At least one person was injured on Tuesday when an armed Taliban man opened fire at people lined up to buy air tickets at the Kabul airport, reported Sputnik.

"A man was injured. A Taliban man had his finger on the trigger when he dispersed the crowd, and they often have a cartridge in the chamber and the safety is off," Sputnik quoted an eyewitness as saying. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)