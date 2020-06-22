Kabul [Afghanistan], June 22 (ANI): Asserting that Taliban has failed to deliver on promises of reducing violence against people, Afghan's National Security Council has said the terrorist group has carried out attacks in 18 provinces killing 42 civilians and wounding 105 others in the past one week.

Taking to Twitter, NSC spokesperson Javid Faisal said Taliban carried out 422 attacks in 32 provinces, killed 291 Afghan personnel and wounded 550 others.

"At least 42 civilians, including women and children, were killed and 105 others were wounded in the violence Taliban committed across 18 provinces in the past one week. Taliban has failed to deliver on promises of reducing violence against the Afghan people and working for peace," Faisal said on Sunday

"The past week was the deadliest of the past 19 years. Taliban carried out 422 attacks in 32 provinces, martyring 291 ANDSF members and wounding 550 others. Taliban's commitment to reduce violence is meaningless, and their actions inconsistent with their rhetoric on peace," he added.

The US-Taliban accord, signed in Qatar's capital of Doha at the end of February, was meant to allow American troops to gradually leave Afghanistan after 19 years of war and pave way for intra-Afghan negotiations that would shape the country's political future.

Under the accord, the Taliban pledged to combat other terror groups -- including al-Qaeda, which they once harboured -- and prevent terrorists from using Afghan territory to stage attacks on America.

Violent clashes in Afghanistan have continued despite the signing of a peace deal between the Taliban and the US. The agreement was set to pave the way for the withdrawal of US and NATO troops from the country within 14 months and the beginning of intra-Afghan talks. (ANI)

