Kabul [Afghanistan], October 3 (ANI): The Taliban have said that they conducted a raid on a safe haven of ISIS in Charikar city of northern Parwan province killing and arresting a number of the group's fighters on Friday, a media report said.

Confirming the raid, the Taliban's spokesperson Bilal Karimi said that the ISIS affiliates were arrested after their allies targeted the Taliban members in the province, according to tp Khaama Press.

At least four Taliban members were also wounded during the attack.

In the meantime, the gunmen targeted a ranger car of the Taliban and killed at least five members of the Taliban, Khaama Press reported quoting sources in Kapisa province. But the Taliban have not commented on the issue yet.

After the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, the ISIS-K is believed to be a threat to the group in the region.

However, the Taliban have said that ISIS is not a threat to them and the group can eliminate ISIS from Afghanistan. (ANI)

