Kabul [Afghanistan], September 22 (ANI): The Taliban on Tuesday nominated their Doha-based spokesman Suhail Shaheen as Afghanistan's UN ambassador.

This comes after the Taliban said that they wanted to address world leaders at United Nations, reported a UK-based media.

Also Read | SAARC Foreign Ministers Meet 'Cancelled' Due to Lack of 'Concurrence From All Member States'.

Meanwhile, Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani urged world leaders not to boycott the Taliban, reported Al Jazeera.

The ruling emir of Qatar urged world leaders gathered at the United Nations against turning their backs on Afghanistan's Taliban rulers.

Also Read | Amazon, Chobani, UPS and 30 More Other Companies Vow to Hire Afghanistan Refugees in US.

Al Thani stressed, "the necessity of continuing dialogue with Taliban because boycott only leads to polarisation and reactions, whereas dialogue could bring in positive results". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)