Kabul [Afghanistan], April 17 (ANI): Taliban summoned Pakistan's ambassador to convey concerns to the Pakistan government over the recent airstrikes in different parts of Afghanistan's Khost and Kunar provinces in which five children and a woman lost their lives.

According to the country's foreign ministry, the Afghan acting minister of foreign affairs, Amir Khan Muttaqi and the acting deputy defense minister Alhaj Mullah Shirin Akhund were present during the session.

"Pakistani Ambassador to Kabul Summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, today. Along with the IEA Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, the session also included Deputy Defense Minister Alhaj Mullah Shirin Akhund where the Afghan side condemned the recent," it tweeted.

The local officials on Saturday of the Khost and Kunar provinces confirmed that the Pakistani aircraft launched the airstrikes on different parts of the provinces, killing five children and a woman.

Officials of the Khost province said that the Pakistani aircraft bombed the Pesa Mila, and Mir Safar areas of the province on Friday night, Khaama Press reported.

While, the local residents of the province said that the airstrikes were conducted in the Spera district of Khost province, killing 33 members of two families.

Meanwhile, the local residents of Shaltan district of Kunar province said that five children and a woman were killed in the airstrike conducted by Pakistan.

Upon this, Pakistan government nor the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan has commented on the bombing but the Pakistani media said that the bombings have targeted the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Pashtun Islamist militant groups in those provinces, as per reported by Khaama Press. (ANI)

