Kabul [Afghanistan], February 11 (ANI): Russia's special representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov on Friday confirmed that the Taliban are willing to send diplomats to the Afghan embassy in Moscow.

He said that the Taliban do not want to replace the Afghan ambassador to Moscow but are willing to send diplomats to the embassy, reported The Khaama Press.

Kabulov said that the rest is up to the Afghans as this is Afghanistan's internal issue.

The move comes amid Russia's dire conflict with the US over Ukraine.

This is the first time that the Taliban asked a country to accept their diplomats as no country has yet recognized the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. (ANI)

