Washington [US], August 5 (ANI/Sputnik): The negotiations on a potential prisoner swap with Russia for Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner are being held at various levels, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Thursday.

"I'm not gonna negotiate in public. Conversations are ongoing at various levels. And I'll just leave it at that," Kirby told a briefing.

Also Read | Pakistan: PM Shehbaz Sharif-Led Ruling Alliance Prepares To Have Imran Khan Disqualified.

Earlier in the day, a Russian court sentenced US basketball player Griner to nine years in jail on charges of smuggling and possessing cannabis oil in Russia. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)