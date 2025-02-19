New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): The Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani on Tuesday expressed his appreciation for the Indian community in Qatar, acknowledging its role in strengthening the social and cultural development of Qatar and serving as a social bridge between India and Qatar.

Al Thani said, "Last year we witnessed significant progress in our cooperation, especially in the energy sector, with the signing of an important agreement between our two countries in the fields of trade and mutual investments. Additionally, our countries reached an agreement to establish a strategic partnership, reflecting a strong commitment to developing cooperation in various fields and enhancing the bonds between our two peoples..."

He added, "In this context, I would like to express my appreciation for the Indian community in Qatar, which plays a vital role in the social and cultural development of our country and serves as a social bridge between our two friendly nations."

Al Thani also praised India's "remarkable progress" across various sectors and expressed his confidence in the continued growth of the Indian economy. He also reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties, particularly in the field of energy.

Highlighting the importance of renewable energy cooperation, the Amir underscored its role in shaping future strategies between the two nations.

Al Thani on Tuesday said, "As we observed India's remarkable progress in all fields, we are confident that the Indian economy will continue to thrive in the coming decades."

He added, "Building on our historical relations and our shared interests, we reaffirm our commitment to providing reliable and secure energy sources, with renewable energy cooperation forming an essential part of our future strategies."

Welcoming Al Thani on his second State Visit to India, President Droupadi Murmu said that India's relations with Qatar are steeped in history, spanning centuries. Qatar has been an integral part of West Asia's linkages of commerce and culture with India.

"It gives me great pleasure to welcome Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani and his delegation on his second State Visit to India," the President said.

"Your visit is an important milestone in our historical ties and friendship. The two countries share a special bond which is very close and vibrant. Traditional sailing vessels, known as 'Dhow', have linked the two countries for centuries, exchanging traditions, goods, ideas and cultural values," she added.

The Amir of Qatar, who arrived in India on a two-day visit on Monday, received the Guard of Honour and a ceremonial welcome in the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (ANI)

