New Delhi [India], October 01 (ANI): Tanmaya Lal has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Sweden, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

Lal is a 1991-batch Indian Foreign Service officer and is presently the High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Mauritius.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly. (ANI)

