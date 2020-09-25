Louisville (US), Sep 25 (AP) A statement from Breonna Taylor's mother says her daughter was failed by a lack of investigation into her fatal shooting by Louisville police officers in March.

In a statement read by her sister at a Friday news conference, Tamika Palmer said she did not expect justice from Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Protesters have taken to the streets around the country after the grand jury announced Wednesday that no officers would be charged in Taylor's shooting death. (AP)

