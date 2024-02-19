London, Feb 19 (PTI) Mobile phones will be prohibited in schools across England under new government guidance issued on Monday, which supports headteachers in monitoring their use throughout the school day including at break times.

While many schools around the UK are already prohibiting mobile phone use with great results, the British government said the new guidance will ensure there is a consistent approach across all schools. Examples of different approaches will include banning phones from the school premises, handing in phones on arrival at school, and keeping phones securely locked away at school.

“Schools are places for children to learn and mobile phones are, at a minimum, an unwanted distraction in the classroom,” said UK Education Secretary Gillian Keegan.

"We are giving our hard-working teachers the tools to take action to help improve behaviour and to allow them to do what they do best – teach,” she said.

According to data from UK media watchdog Office of Communications (OFCOM), by the age of twelve, 97 per cent of children have their own mobile phone. Using mobile phones in schools can lead to online bullying, distraction and classroom disruption which, in turn, can lead to lost learning time, the Department for Education (DfE) noted.

"Growing up in today's digital world provides immense opportunities but this should not come at the expense of our children's wellbeing or education. That is why we have passed world leading legislation to make the UK the safest place in the world for young people to be online,” said UK Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan.

"Today's announcement will support parents and educators further, helping give the next generation the best chance to realise their potential,” she said.

The government guidance responds to concerns from parents about mobile phones, with the latest data from charity ParentKind's National Parent Survey revealing that 44 per cent of parents are concerned about the amount of time their children spend on electronic devices, rising to 50 per cent of parents of secondary schoolchildren.

"Society has sleepwalked into a position where children are addicted to harmful ‘electronic drugs', and have no-escape from their digital dealers, not even within the relatively safe grounds of their schools,” said Jason Elsom, Chief Executive of the charity which welcomed the latest guidance.

According to DfE, schools have seen success in prohibiting mobile phones through tactics such as introducing lockers with charging points for students to ensure they don't come into classrooms. One school referenced in the guidance introduced this change and saw a positive impact overnight and within one year the whole culture of the school had changed. Without access to mobile phones, pupils have the headspace and calm environment to learn, and staff have the quiet and focus to teach in.

The government said its move will bring England in line with steps taken by other European countries who have restricted mobile phone use including France, Italy and Portugal.

