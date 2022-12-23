Islamabad [Pakistan], December 23 (ANI): In an indication of some terror outfits gaining strength in Pakistan, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on Friday claimed that a militant group from Balochistan , has joined it, local media reported.

"The militant group led by separatist leader Mazar Baloch from the Makran district of southern Balochistan has joined TTP," The Express Tribune reported citing to a statement issued by TTP spokesperson Muhammad Khurasani.

The report said this is the second such group from Balochistan to join the TTP.

With the recent merger, the total tally of groups joining the TTP since July 22, 2020, has increased to 22.

The TTP reconciliation process was initiated in 2020 with the help of the Afghan Taliban. Through the reconciliation process, many TTP splinter groups including the Jamaatul Ahrar re-joined the TTP. Recently, the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) called off a shaky ceasefire with the government and ordered fighters to stage attacks across the country, the report said.

According to the TTP, they called off the ceasefire agreed with the government in June, reported Dawn. "As military operations are ongoing against mujahideen in different areas [...] so it is imperative for you to carry out attacks wherever you can in the entire country," said the statement.

The banned group said it had repeatedly warned the people of Pakistan and "continued to be patient so that the negotiation process is not sabotaged at least by us".

"But the army and intelligence agencies did not stop and continued the attacks [...] now our retaliatory attacks will also start across the country," the statement claimed, according to the report.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the country would not bow down to any terrorist group. Sharif said that terrorism will be dealt with "iron fists" amid attempts to spread chaos in Pakistan, The News International reported. (ANI)

