Tel Aviv [Israel], March 7 (ANI/TPS): Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai announced an initiative to gradually reduce the presence of smartphones in schools aiming for their complete removal from educational grounds, starting in September 2025.

This educational initiative named "Gaining Attention" was introduced by Mayor Huldai at a school principals conference, to minimize smartphone presence in schools until their full removal from the school environment.

"We won't let technology control us - we are removing smartphones from schools," said Huldai. (ANI/TPS)

