Islamabad, Jun 16 (PTI) Pakistan was facing a "temporary" shortage of coronavirus vaccines, a top official acknowledged on Wednesday, amid fears among the people that there may be an extended delay between their first and second jabs, rendering the vaccine ineffectual.

At a press conference, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Health, Dr Faisal Sultan rejected speculation, saying the shortage was "temporary" and supply would be improved by the end of this week.

"There are more than 2,000 vaccination centres in the country and the number of visitors varies. So there may be a shortage of vaccines in some centres," he said.

Sultan allayed fears on the gap between the two doses of the vaccine.

"The time duration between vaccine doses is typically between three to four weeks. This is correct. However, please note that there is no harm in extending the duration to six to seven weeks. You can get the second dose after some delay," he said.

Pakistan launched its vaccination drive on February 2. So far over 11.7 million doses have been administered.

Pakistan reported 1,038 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the number of confirmed cases to 944,065. Another 46 people died in the last 24 hour. The nationwide death toll stands at 21,828, the Ministry of National Health Services said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)