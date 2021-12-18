Nashville, Dec 18 (AP) Tennessee officials have confirmed that a fifth person in the state has died from storms that spurred devastating tornadoes across the region last weekend.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency says the additional death occurred in Lake County, where two other storm deaths also occurred. The remaining fatalities were in Obion and Shelby counties, the agency said.

At least 92 people have been confirmed dead across multiple states after more than 40 tornadoes pummeled a wide area on December 10. Officials say 77 of those people died in Kentucky.(AP)

