World News | Tensions Resurface at World Health Assembly over Observer Status

Taipei [Taiwan], May 21 (ANI): The World Health Assembly (WHA) has once again emerged as a battleground over Taiwan's international participation, with China strongly opposing Taipei's inclusion in the global health forum, Taipei Times reported.

As reported by the media outlet, Taiwan was denied an invitation to attend the WHA for the 10th consecutive year, despite growing support from several countries that argue Taiwan's participation is crucial for global public health cooperation.

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The WHA, which began its 79th annual session in Geneva, Switzerland, saw renewed debate over Taiwan's observer status. The Taipei Times reported that both the General Committee and the Plenary Session rejected proposals seeking Taiwan's inclusion. During the hearing, China and Pakistan defended Taiwan's continued exclusion, while Taiwan's diplomatic allies, including Palau and Paraguay, voiced strong support for Taipei's participation in the assembly.

As highlighted by the Taipei Times, the Foundation of Medical Professionals Alliance in Taiwan (MPAT) accused Beijing of manipulating the United Nations system and distorting international legal resolutions to marginalise Taiwan. China reiterated its "One China" principle, asserting that Taiwan is part of China and that the People's Republic of China (PRC) is the sole legitimate representative of China internationally.

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The report noted that Beijing also referred to UN Resolution 2758 and WHA Resolution 25.1 to justify Taiwan's exclusion. However, MPAT argued that China has deliberately misinterpreted these resolutions. The alliance stressed that Taiwan has held multiple democratic elections and that only Taiwan's elected government can legitimately represent its 23 million people on the world stage.

Tensions between Taiwan and China continue to remain a major geopolitical concern in the Indo-Pacific region. China considers Taiwan a part of its territory, while Taiwan functions as a self-governed democracy with its own political and economic system. Issues related to military activities, diplomatic pressure, trade, and international participation have intensified in recent years, drawing global attention from major powers and international organisations over regional stability, security, and peace. (ANI)

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