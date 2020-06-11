Singapore, Jun 11 (PTI) In a humanitarian gesture, the Indian mission in Singapore has facilitated the travel of a cancer patient to fulfil her last wish to unite with her mother in Tamil Nadu amid global travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Indian mission thanked Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Air India Express and passengers who gave up seats to her and her family.

"Fulfilling the last wish of a person with few days left. Happy to unite a cancer patient with her mother in Trichy," the Indian mission tweeted along with a picture of the patient and her family.

The spread of coronavirus has halted international travel. India has launched the Vande Bharat Mission to bring back its citizens stranded in various nations.

Vistara will operate two repatriation flights -- one each on June 14 and June 15 -- on the Singapore-Delhi-Amritsar route under the Vande Bharat Mission to bring back stranded Indians, the airline said on Thursday.

Singapore on Thursday reported 422 new coronavirus cases, majority of them foreign workers living in dormitories, taking the total number of infections in the city-state to 39,387. PTI

