Karachi [Pakistan], February 13 (ANI): The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) has issued a threat alert for Karachi, the capital of Sindh, cautioning of potential terrorist attacks at significant locations, as per ARY News.

As outlined in the handout released by the internal security watchdog, key government buildings or installations are at risk of being targeted by terrorist elements.

The notification, titled "Terrorist Activities in Karachi," disclosed that four unidentified terrorists have trained a suicide bomber, likely for deployment in various areas of Karachi, as reported by ARY News.

The document further identifies the individuals involved in the terrorist plot as Arsalan, Mushtaq, Abid, and Ghazanfar, who are reportedly organizing for suicide bombings within the port city.

According to ARY News, highlighted in the alert are key installations such as the Sindh Assembly, CM House Sindh, Press Club Karachi, and Sindh High Court, as well as hospitals and schools, which are advised to be placed under strict surveillance.

NACTA emphasized the necessity for heightened security measures and extreme vigilance to prevent any untoward incidents.

This alert follows a surge in terrorist activities across the nation, particularly in KP and Balochistan, subsequent to the cessation of the ceasefire between the government and the outlawed militant group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan in November 2022.

Recent instances include consecutive blasts in Balochistan's Pishin and Qila Saifullah, resulting in the loss of at least 28 lives. (ANI)

