Rawalpindi [Pakistan], March 7 (ANI): The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and the police successfully prevented an attempted attack on Central Jail Adiala, detaining three terrorists on Thursday night, reported Dawn.

"Along with heavy weapons and ammunition, police officials claim to have found them among the terrorists who were captured and later relocated to sites that are not publicly known," police officials stated.

"Authorities intercepted a potential assault on Central Jail Adiala, detaining three terrorists who belong to Afghanistan," shared a spokesperson for the Rawalpindi police, as per Dawn.

The apprehended suspects, reportedly of Afghan origin, were found in possession of a cache of heavy weapons and ammunition.

According to Dawn, following their arrest, they have been relocated to undisclosed locations for further investigation.

"Recovered items included automatic heavy weapons, hand grenades, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and detailed maps of the jail premises," stated CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani.

CPO (city police officer) Syed Khalid Hamdani said that the police, along with other law enforcement agencies, are currently conducting a search operation in and around the jail.

Central Jail Adiala, already grappling with overcrowding issues, currently detains inmates at twice its intended capacity. Notably, among its detainees are former Prime Minister and PTI leader Imran Khan, along with former Foreign Minister and ex-Chief Minister of Punjab.

The incident underscores the persistent threat posed by terrorism and the ongoing efforts of security forces to safeguard public safety and uphold law and order. As investigations continue, authorities remain vigilant in their commitment to thwarting any potential security threats to ensure the safety of citizens and institutions. (ANI)

