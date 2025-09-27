Tel Aviv [Israel] September 27 (ANI/TPS): In an airstrike carried out on Saturday, Israeli forces eliminated Hamas terrorist Muhammad Ahmed Yousef al-Jamal, who killed police special forces officer Arnon Zmora on June 8, 2024, during a Gaza raid that rescued four Israeli hostages. Al-Jamal was also one of the guards who held the hostages prisoner.

Also eliminated with him was Sari Idris Muhammad al-Aqrab, another Hamas terrorist, who raided the country on October 7 and was close to al-Jamal.

Also Read | India Lambasts Shehbaz Sharif at UNGA Meet, Says 'Pakistan Can't Hide Terror Sponsorship Behind Rhetoric'.

Shin Bet and IDF eliminate Hamas terrorist who killed officer and fighter Arnon Zmora during the operation to rescue hostages from the Gaza Strip

The four Israeli hostages rescued were Noa Argamani, Almog Meir Jan, Andrei Kozlov, and Shlomi Ziv, who were being held by Hamas in the Nusseirat refugee camp in the Gaza Strip. (ANI/TPS)

Also Read | Donald Trump Urges Microsoft To Dismiss Head of Global Affairs Lisa Monaco, Calls Her 'Corrupt, Deranged, Menace to US National Security'.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)