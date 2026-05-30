World News | Terrorist Label for Brazilian Gangs Mirrors Tariff Hike Strategy: Journalist

São Paulo [Brazil], May 30 (ANI): The United States' decision to classify Brazil's two largest criminal organisations, Primeiro Comando da Capital (PCC) and Comando Vermelho (CV), as foreign terrorist organisations has triggered political debate in Brazil, with critics warning that the move could extend Washington's influence over the country's internal affairs and electoral landscape.

The designation, announced by the US State Department and expected to take effect on June 5, will place PCC and CV on the list of "Specially Designated Global Terrorists", enabling the US government to impose sanctions and strengthen international enforcement measures against the groups.

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Reacting to the announcement during the Boa Noite 247 programme, journalist and Brasil 247 special editor in Brasilia Ricardo Amaral described the measure as "Tariff Hike 2.0," comparing it to recent US trade actions directed at Brazil. According to Amaral, the initiative appears less focused on combating crime and more aligned with broader geopolitical and political objectives.

According to Brasil 247, Amaral argued that the designation would have little practical impact on organised crime operations within Brazil. He maintained that the fight against criminal networks depends primarily on Brazilian institutions, including law enforcement agencies, financial intelligence systems and coordinated public policies aimed at dismantling criminal structures and reclaiming territories under gang influence.

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He stressed that effective action against organised crime requires a comprehensive strategy that combines police operations with social development programmes and a stronger state presence in vulnerable communities. According to Amaral, addressing the roots of criminal activity demands long-term institutional efforts rather than external classifications.

The journalist also drew parallels with Operation Lava Jato, citing the application of the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) in investigations involving Brazilian companies. He argued that previous US legal interventions had significant economic and political consequences, including the weakening of strategic Brazilian enterprises.

Amaral further warned that the terrorist designation could become a politically charged issue ahead of future elections. He suggested that allies of former president Jair Bolsonaro may use the decision to bolster narratives surrounding security and crime. Concluding his remarks, Amaral called on President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and progressive political forces to respond strategically, warning against what he described as attempts to associate the Brazilian left with organised crime for electoral gain. (ANI)

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