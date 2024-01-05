Beijing [China], January 5 (ANI): Tesla is recalling 1.6 million vehicles in China to fix problems with its Autopilot driver-assistance system and reduce the risk of collisions, CNN reported citing Chinese regulator on Friday.

According to a statement from China's State Administration for Market Regulation, the nation's top market regulator, the issues can be fixed through over-the-air software updates.

The Autopilot recall covers 1.61 million Tesla (TSLA) cars in the company's second-biggest market, including imported Model S, Model X and Model 3 sedans, as well as Chinese-made Model 3 sedans and Model Y SUVs. The vehicles were made between August 26, 2014 and December 20, 2023.

In these vehicles, drivers might "misuse" the Autopilot functions, which could increase the risk of collisions, the regulator said in the statement, according to CNN.

Tesla will update the software system for these vehicles, including adding controls and alerts to "further encourage the driver to adhere to their driving responsibility," it added.

A second recall -- covering 7,538 imported Model S sedans and Model X SUVs -- relates to the risk that doors could unlatch and open during a crash, the regulator's statement said. These vehicles were manufactured between October 26, 2022 and November 16, 2023.

Notably, a similar move of Autopilot recall happened in the US too.

Last month, Tesla recalled nearly all 2 million of its cars on US roads to limit the use of the feature following a probe by US regulators of roughly 1,000 crashes, CNN reported.

Meanwhile, the limitations on Autopilot serve as a blow to Tesla's efforts to market its vehicles to buyers willing to pay extra to have their cars do the driving for them. (ANI)

