Bangkok [Thailand], March 26 (ANI): Fair Party MP Kannavee Suebsueng has condemned the Thai government's decision to forcibly repatriate 40 Uyghurs in February, stating that it contradicts the foreign policy presented to parliament, Thai PBS World reported.

He criticised Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's decision to deport the Uyghur detainees to China, saying it has harmed Thailand's international reputation.

"This action has put Thailand in a significant predicament, leading foreign nations to potentially apply pressure in several areas, such as trade and tariffs," he was quoted as saying by Thai PBS World.

Kannavee suggested that the handling of the deportation by the Paetongtarn government should be turned into a film titled "73 Days of Lies," which includes the Prime Minister along with the ministers of justice, defence, and foreign affairs, according to Thai PBS World.

His timeline of 73 days spans from January 7 to February 27, the date on which the Uyghurs were deported.

Throughout this timeframe, Kannavee asserted that plans for the group's secret deportation proceeded despite their refusal to return to China. Simultaneously, officials misrepresented information to the public, claiming there was no deportation process underway, as noted by Thai PBS World.

According to Thai PBS World, Kannavee stated that even after the Uyghurs had departed from Bangkok, Paetongtarn persisted in denying knowledge of the situation, publicly asserting to both the Thai populace and during international discussions that Thailand would remain neutral.

On Thursday, Thailand returned 40 Chinese individuals categorized as "illegal immigrants," following assertions from human rights advocates and a Thai news outlet that the country was deporting Uyghurs who had been detained in Thailand for over a decade, as reported by Radio Free Asia (RFA).

The plight of the Uyghur community in China, mainly located in Xinjiang, has drawn substantial global scrutiny. Reports suggest severe violations of human rights, including forced labor, arbitrary detentions in alleged "re-education" camps, and extensive surveillance. (ANI)

