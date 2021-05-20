Bangkok [Thailand], May 20 (ANI/Xinhua): Thailand on Thursday registered 2,636 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25 new fatalities, bringing the total tally to 119,585 cases with 703 deaths.

Of the new infections, 58 were imported and 2,578 were domestic transmissions including 671 reported in prisons, according to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Of the local cases, 1,001 were reported in Bangkok, the national capital and the hardest-hit in the latest surge in infections.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has implemented a large number of measures in the capital including active case finding and personal hygiene measures in efforts to curb the further spread of the pandemic, CCSA spokesperson Taweesin Visanuyothin said.

Currently, in the Southeast Asian country 42,246 patients are under medical treatment with 1,213 of them in critical conditions, including 405 dependent on ventilators, Taweesin said.

As of Wednesday, more than 1.6 million people in Thailand have received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, or around 2 percent of its population, showed official data. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)