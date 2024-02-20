United Nations, Feb 20 (AP) The United States vetoed an Arab-backed UN resolution on Tuesday demanding an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war in the embattled Gaza Strip.

The vote in the 15-member Security Council was 13-1 with the United Kingdom abstaining, reflecting the wide global support for ending the more than four-month war that started with Hamas' surprise invasion of southern Israel that killed about 1,200 people and saw 250 others taken hostage.

Also Read | Uzbekistan: Three Indian Workers Dead, 30 Injured in Roof Collapse Incident in Almalyk.

Since then, more than 29,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's military offensive, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

It was the third US veto of a Security Council resolution demanding a cease-fire in Gaza. (AP)

Also Read | Shashi Tharoor Conferred France’s Highest Civilian Honour ‘Chevalier de la Legion D’honneur’.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)