Rajasthan [India], February 19 (ANI): The third edition of the India-Egypt Joint Special Forces Exercise CYCLONE-III is underway at the Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan. The military drill which will take place for 14 days will continue till February 23 as per the Indian Army.

The participating troops from both sides are undergoing rigorous combat conditioning and tactical training aimed at strengthening joint operational capabilities.

The Indian and Egyptian Special Forces continue to train hard, demonstrating exceptional discipline, teamwork and adaptability, the Indian Army noted.

Their unwavering commitment to operational excellence highlights their readiness to undertake joint missions in challenging environments.

Exercise CYCLONE is an annual event conducted alternatively in India and Egypt. The last edition of the same exercise was conducted in Egypt in January 2024, the Ministry of Defence noted.

The Indian contingent comprising 25 personnel is being represented by troops from two Special Forces Battalions. Egypt contingent also comprising 25 personnel is being represented by Special Forces Group and Task Force of Egyptian Special Forces.

As per the Ministry of Defence, the aim of exercise CYCLONE is to promote military-to-military relationship between the two countries through the enhancement of interoperability, jointness and mutual exchange of special operations tactics. The exercise will focus on a high degree of physical fitness, joint planning and joint tactical drills.

Notably, the drills to be rehearsed during the exercise will include advanced special forces skills and various other tactics, techniques and procedures as per the current operational paradigm.

The exercise will culminate in a 48-hour long validation exercise to rehearse and validate the tactical drills for counter-terrorism operations in desert/ semi-desert terrain. The exercise will also include a display of indigenous military equipment and an overview of the defence manufacturing industry for the Egyptian side, the Ministry of Defence observed.

Exercise CYCLONE will enable the two sides to share their best practices in tactics, techniques and procedures for conducting tactical operations and also facilitate the development of bonhomie and camaraderie between soldiers of both sides. (ANI)

