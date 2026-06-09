World News | Third International Uyghur Forum to Examine Global Response to Uyghur Rights Concerns

Berlin [Germany], June 9 (ANI): The World Uyghur Congress (WUC), in collaboration with the Uyghur Center for Democracy and Human Rights (UZDM) and supported by the Uyghur Friendship Group in the German Bundestag, will host the Third International Uyghur Forum (IUF) in Berlin from June 11 to 13, 2026, according to a WUC press release.

The release said the event comes as the international community marks ten years since what it described as China's mass internment of Uyghurs and will focus on discussions around accountability and international responses.

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Held under the theme "Ten Years Since the Camps: From Recognition to Accountability - What's Next?", the forum is expected to bring together over 200 participants and nearly 80 speakers, including lawmakers, diplomats, legal scholars, academics, journalists, human rights advocates, civil society representatives, and members of the Uyghur diaspora from around the world.

According to the WUC, the forum aims to evaluate global responses to the ongoing situation and explore practical avenues for advancing accountability.WUC President Turgunjan Alawdun said that while international recognition of the crimes committed against Uyghurs has increased, meaningful accountability remains limited. He noted that the forum would focus on translating recognition into concrete action.

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According to the press release, Dolkun Isa, President of the Uyghur Centre for Democracy and Human Rights, stressed the importance of international cooperation among human rights defenders in response to growing cross-border collaboration among authoritarian governments.

The press release highlighted that the three-day gathering will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions, roundtables, side events, and presentations of new research examining developments in East Turkistan and beyond. Key topics will include accountability mechanisms, enforcement against forced labour, transnational repression, protection of Uyghur refugees, and international legal responses to alleged crimes against humanity and genocide.

The Uyghur issue has drawn significant international attention in recent years, with human rights groups, researchers, and several governments raising concerns over alleged restrictions on religious freedom, cultural practices, surveillance, detention policies, and labour conditions affecting Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in China's Xinjiang region. Beijing has rejected allegations of abuse, maintaining that its policies are aimed at countering extremism and promoting development. (ANI)

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