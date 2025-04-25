Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 25 (ANI/ WAM): The seventh edition of Culture Summit Abu Dhabi, a key event organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, is set to commence on April 27, bringing together a diverse array of thought leaders, artists, and creators from across the globe.

This year's summit, held under the theme "Culture for Humanity and Beyond," will bring together renowned thought leaders, policymakers, celebrated artists, and creative innovators to explore the intersection between culture, technology, and global governance.

The three-day summit will pave the way for critical dialogue focused on collectively rethinking the concept of human emancipation and humanity through a diverse range of keynote speeches, creative conversations, panel discussions, artistic talks, and a series of bespoke workshops tailored to align with the summit's discussions.

Participants will also seek common ground to build a shared sustainable future, with the summit generating new perspectives on reimagining tomorrow as outdated ways of thinking fade. (ANI/ WAM)

