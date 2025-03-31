Dallas [US], March 31 (ANI): A massive crowd marched through downtown Dallas today, protesting President Donald Trump's immigration policies and demanding the release of students who have been detained by immigration officials across the country, as reported by CNN.

The sea of demonstrators, stretching several blocks, carried American flags as a symbol of unity and patriotism.

The march began at a cathedral and ended at City Hall, where protesters gathered in front of a stage to make their voices heard. Daniel Beltran, a 60-year-old marcher, emphasised the importance of catching the authorities' attention "in a good way" to show that they're "good people" seeking a better life.

"We need to catch the attention of the authorities in a good way because we're good people," Beltran said, adding, "Most of us, we come here because we want a better life."

According to CNN, many protesters carried signs specifically referencing Mahmoud Khalil, Khan Suri and Rumeysa Ozturk, all foreign national students at prestigious US universities arrested for what the Trump administration claims were activities related to terrorist organizations.

After reaching city hall, the crowd recited the pledge of allegiance, and a mariachi performer led the group in singing "The Star-Spangled Banner."

Hector Flores, a past national president of the League of United Latin American Citizens, addressed the crowd, saying, "Latinos are the backbone of this great state."

He highlighted the significant contributions of Latinos to various fields, including architecture, art, cuisine, healthcare, education, and science.

"We build the buildings. We paint the murals. We cook the meals from every culture and every corner of this country. We are the architects, the artisans, the chefs, the caregivers, the teachers, the scientists," Flores said.

Meanwhile, during his campaign for Trump's second term, he outlined an assertive plan for his second term, pledging sweeping policy changes and controversial actions on immigration, criminal justice, and executive leadership.

Further emphasising his ambitions to reshape immigration policy, Trump pledged to eliminate birthright citizenship, a constitutional guarantee under the 14th Amendment that grants citizenship to anyone born in the United States, regardless of their parents' immigration status.

While legal scholars have largely dismissed this as unconstitutional, Trump said, "We're going to have to get it changed," leaving open the possibility of pursuing executive actions or constitutional amendments. "We'll maybe have to go back to the people. But we have to end it," he added. He inaccurately claimed, "We're the only country that has it," despite 34 other nations also offering unrestricted birthright citizenship, reported the New York Times. (ANI)

