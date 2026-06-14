World News | Thousands of British Kashmiris Protest Outside UK Parliament over Crackdown in PoJK by Pakistani Forces

Thousands of British Kashmiris protest outside UK Parliament over crackdown in PoJK by Pakistani forces (Photo/ANI)

London [UK], June 14 (ANI): Thousands of British Kashmiris gathered outside the Palace of Westminster on Sunday to protest against the human rights violations and use of force against the residents in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) by Pakistani forces, calling for international intervention and accountability.

The demonstrators raised concerns over the civilian deaths, injuries, harassment of women and the use of force against peaceful protesters in the region.

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Carrying placards and banners, the protesters demanded justice for those affected by the recent unrest and urged the international community to take note of the situation in PoJK.

The protesters also appealed to the United Nations and global human rights organisations to investigate the developments in the region, with slogans seeking accountability and justice for the victims echoing through the gathering outside the UK Parliament.

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Addressing the rally, several speakers said that residents of PoJK had been protesting for basic rights, including economic relief, affordable electricity, improved governance and the fulfilment of commitments made by the authorities.

They alleged that security forces responded to peaceful demonstrations with excessive force, resulting in civilian casualties and injuries.

Participants condemned what they described as a violent crackdown by Pakistani Rangers and security agencies on demonstrators in different parts of PoJK.

They also demanded an independent inquiry into the incidents and called for justice for those reportedly killed or injured during the unrest.

According to the organisers, the protest was aimed at drawing global attention to the grievances of the people of PoJK and urging international bodies to ensure the protection of fundamental rights in the region.

Protesters also alleged that Pakistani security forces opened direct fire on a sit-in at Rawalakot Eidgah on Sunday, resulting in the deaths of two civilians and injuries to more than a dozen others.

The demonstration outside the Palace of Westminster remained peaceful, with participants reiterating their call for dialogue, accountability and the safeguarding of human rights in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

This comes after widespread protests in PoJK, where residents have taken to the streets to demonstrate over issues including governance, economic hardship, and the allocation of reserved legislative seats.

Soaring inflation, high electricity bills, and the scarcity of essential commodities are some of the other issues over which the protestors are demonstrating.

Reports have suggested that the Pakistani administration has deployed paramilitary forces to quell the dissent, leading to violent clashes and casualties.

Clashes between demonstrators and security forces in Rawalakot and other areas have reportedly left several people dead and many injured, triggering widespread condemnation and calls for an independent investigation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)