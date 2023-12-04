Brussels, Dec 3 (AP) Thousands of people marched through the centre of Brussels on Sunday in a boisterous rally highlighting the dangers of climate change, as the COP28 climate summit draws to an end in Dubai.

“We must save our planet. It's the only one where there's beer,” read one sign at the head of the parade, led by a brass band.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: IDF Uncovers 800 Tunnels in Gaza Amid Ongoing Ground Offensive.

But the message of the Great Climate March was serious: Act now to stop the world from destroying itself.

The activists of Climate Coalition called for politicians to put in place stronger measures to counter global warming.

Also Read | Marapi Volcano Erupts in Indonesia, Spewing Ash Plumes and Blanketing Several Villages With Ash (Watch Video).

One man bundled against the cold, Luc Durnez, complained that the Belgian government went to the climate summit “without a plan, and it is really a shame for us”.

In Dubai, United Arab Emirates, nations were promising measures to slash the world's greenhouse emissions by nearly half in seven years to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) compared with pre-industrial times. But marchers in Brussels complained that Europe was not doing enough or fast enough. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)