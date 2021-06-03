Karachi, Jun 3 (AP) At least three children were killed and three others injured when an abandoned hand grenade they were playing with exploded in Pakistan's troubled Balochistan province, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened Killi Badezai area of Quetta when the children aged between 8 and 14 years were apparently playing near a graveyard when they found a grenade and mistook it for a toy of some sort.

“The hand grenade exploded when the children picked it up and played with it. As a result three of them were killed and three others were injured. They were taken to hospital,” the police official said.

Liaquat Shahwani, Balochistan government spokesperson, also confirmed the incident and said the children had mistaken the grenade for some toy and it exploded.

“Tragically three of the children were killed on the spot,” he added.

Security officials cordoned off the site as they launched an investigation into the explosion.

Similar incidents have also been previously reported from Quetta.

In April, a powerful bomb exploded in the parking lot of the Serena Hotel in the city, killing at least five people and wounding 12 others.

