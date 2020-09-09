Kathmandu, Sep 9 (PTI) Authorities from three districts of Nepal have decided to ease the lockdown imposed three weeks ago to contain the spread of coronavirus, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Nepal's coronavirus tally jumped to 49,219 on Wednesday with 1,081 new COVID-19 cases recorded across the country.

So far the country has reported 312 deaths due to the viral disease.

“A meeting of the Chief District Officers of three districts in Kathmandu Valley, Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur on Wednesday decided to ease the prohibitory order issued to contain the spread of COVID-19,” the official statement said.

The decision to adopt some measures to relax the lockdown came a few hours before the prohibitory order enforced for the past three weeks was set to expire at midnight of Wednesday.

In the meeting it was decided to allow the vehicles to ply on the roads on an odd-even basis starting from Thursday, the statement issued by the Kathmandu District Administrative Office said.

Shops selling foodstuffs may open up to 11 am in the morning and between 5 pm and 7 pm in the evening every day whereas takeaway and home delivery are allowed from 2 pm to 7 pm, according to the new regulation.

Kathmandu valley has been reporting daily 300 to 400 new COVID-19 cases since the past one week.

