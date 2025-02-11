Kathmandu, Feb 11 (PTI) A total of 23 people, including three Indian nationals, were arrested from different parts of Nepal on Tuesday on charges of drug smuggling, police said.

Indian nationals Ikramuddin, 34, and Nasim Khan, 19, hailing from Uttar Pradesh were arrested along with 260 milligram of brown sugar from Krishnanagar Municipality of Kapilvastu district.

They were arrested near Nepal-India border while travelling on an Indian number plate car heading towards Nepal from India, according to the Nepal Police.

The police recovered the narcotic drug from their car during a security check.

In a separate incident, police arrested Vijaya Srivastava, a resident of Bihar, along with 4.5 kilogram hemp from Jitpur Simara Sub-metropolitan City of Bara district.

He was arrested during a security check from a public bus that was heading to Birgunj from Narayaghat.

Police also arrested 20 Nepalese from various districts, including Kathmandu, Kailali, Morang, Kaski, Siraha, Jhapa, Banke, Kapilvastu, Surkhet, Siraha and Kanchanpur district and recovered various contraband items from them.

