Karachi, Jul 30 (PTI) Three people, including a policeman, were injured in a grenade attack outside a football stadium in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Saturday, police said.

A football match was going on when the explosion took place near Turbat Stadium located on the Airport Road of the provincial capital Quetta, Geo News reported quoting police officials.

Also Read | Removing Condom During Sexual Intercourse Without Partner's Consent Is Sex Crime, Says Supreme Court of Canada.

Three people, including a policeman, were injured in the blast, it said. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)