Amsterdam [Netherlands], July 30 (ANI): Several shots were fired for the second time at the Summer Carnival in the centre of Rotterdam. According to police, three persons were injured and officers also fired a number of bullets. Three people have been apprehended as suspects, reported Nu.nl.

The police arrived only to find that one of the victims had been shot in the incident on Saturday evening. Officers then opened fire on the suspect. The victim and the perpetrator were both transported to the hospital, as per Nu.nl, a Dutch online newspaper.

Also Read | US Plane Crash: Four Killed, Two Injured in Two Separate Helicopter Crash in Oshkosh and Wisconsin.

According to a police spokesperson, the third victim is a woman who collapsed while fleeing. As a precaution, she was rushed to the hospital.

The shooting took place in the evening near the Bijenkorf. The Coolsingel Summer Carnival parade had already ended at that point. There were still stages where music could be heard, according to Nu.nl.

Also Read | Alcohol in Iran: The Deadly Cost of Prohibition.

Several explosions were heard, and many people fled in fear. Peace soon returned after that.

Three people have been arrested, including the victim and the attacker. A third suspect was apprehended shortly after. He is suspected of being involved in the event.

A shooting also took place on the Coolsingel in the afternoon. That was near Bourse. Nobody was hurt in the shooting. The perpetrator has fled, Nu.nl reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)