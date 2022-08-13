Peshawar, Aug 13 (PTI) At least three people were killed and five others injured in a landmine blast in the country's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday, police said.

The incident happened in the Mir Ali tehsil area of North Waziristan when those killed were riding on the same bike that hit the land mine.

Also Read | Afghanistan: 2 Civilians Wounded in an Explosion in Western Kabul; Probe Underway.

“In the incident three tribal men riding the same bike died after it hit the land mine. Five other people who were in the blast site were injured,” a senior police officer said.

After the blast security forces sealed the area and started search operation. The incident is also being investigated.

Also Read | Continents of Earth Created by Giant Meteorite Impacts During First Billion Years of Planet's History: Research.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)