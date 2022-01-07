Beijing, Jan 7 (PTI) At least three people were killed and 20 others trapped in debris after a building collapsed due to a suspected gas leak at a Sub-District Office in southwest China on Friday.

The blast occurred at the Sub-District office in Wulong District's Chongqing Municipality. Thirteen people had been pulled out from the debris, three of whom died during rescue efforts, state-run CGTN-TV quoted the on-site emergency response team as saying.

The accident took place at 12:10 pm due to a suspected gas leakage which triggered the explosion and caused the collapse of the canteen building, the Municipal Publicity Department said.

More than 20 people were believed to have been trapped after the blast, according to official media reports.

According to witnesses, people were having lunch in the canteen when the blast took place. A number of people were injured and have been rushed to the hospital; rescue work is underway, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

China's Ministry of Emergency Management has dispatched several experts to guide the rescue efforts.

Minister of Emergency Management Huang Ming has called for efforts to immediately inspect the situation, find out the exact number of victims trapped, determine the cause of the accident and prevent such mishaps from happening again.

The local fire and rescue department has dispatched a team of 260 experts to the spot.

