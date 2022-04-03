Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], April 3 (ANI): Pakistan armed forces killed three militants in an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) conducted in Dera Ismail Khan (DIK), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

After receiving the reports about the presence of militants in the area of Dera Ismail Khan, ARY News reported citing Inter-Services Public Relations.

"During an exchange of fire, three terrorists were killed and the Pakistan army also recovered the weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorist," ISPR Spokesperson was quoted as saying by ARY News.

Earlier in March also, the Pakistan army killed four militants and in the exchange of fire, two soldiers also lost their lives in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's (KP) Bajaur district.

In that attack, three innocent civilians also had been killed due to the terrorists' firing, ISPR Spokesperson added.

Two soldiers who lost their lives were identified as Naib Subedar Ishtiaq and Sepoy Kamran., according to ARY News citing ISPR Spokesperson. (ANI)

