Tel Aviv [Israel], January 8 (ANI/TPS): Israeli security forces arrested three Palestinians suspected of Sunday's deadly terror attack in Binyamin, authorities announced on Monday morning.

The three are suspected of carrying out a shooting attack at a traffic junction in the Binyamin region, killing Amar Mansour, a 33-year-old Arab-Israeli resident of eastern Jerusalem. Mansour worked as a delivery contractor and was the father of two.

A 42-year-old female passenger was injured and hospitalised in serious condition. The woman was identified as a veteran pharmacist at Jerusalem's Hadassah Hospital. She was taken to the Hadassah-Ein Kerem Medical Centre, where doctors said she was hit in the face and neck by gunshots.

The Israel Defence Forces and the National Security Agency (Shin Bet) said that two of the suspects were arrested in Ramallah while the third was arrested in the Jalazone refugee camp north of that city.

No terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

Since October 7, approximately 2,600 terror suspects have been arrested in Judea and Samaria, of whom approximately 1,300 are affiliated with Hamas. (ANI/TPS)

