Zurich [Switzerland], December 17 (ANI): In commemoration of the 35th anniversary of Dalai Lama receiving the Nobel Peace Prize, the Voluntary Tibet Advocacy Group (V-TAG) in Switzerland organised a meaningful Tibet awareness campaign in Zurich. As per a press release by the Central Tibetan Administration, the event aimed to raise global awareness about Tibet's ongoing struggles and highlight Dalai Lama's enduring message of peace, compassion, and nonviolence.

The campaign sought to engage and educate the younger generation of Tibetans, fostering a deeper understanding of the critical issues facing Tibet today. V-TAG members organised a variety of interactive activities, including a quiz and a colouring competition, to promote creativity while sparking critical conversations about Tibet's current political and cultural challenges. These activities allowed participants to reflect on the importance of preserving Tibetan identity and culture amidst the ongoing repression.

In addition, books and images reflecting the teachings of the Dalai Lama were distributed throughout the event. Beyond raising awareness, the event highlighted the vital role of V-TAG in amplifying Tibet's cause on the global stage. As a grassroots organisation, V-TAG has been instrumental in rallying international support for Tibet, advocating for human rights, freedom, and the preservation of Tibet's cultural heritage.

According to the press release,the day served not only as a reflection on the Dalai Lama's Nobel laureateship but also as an opportunity to engage with the Tibetan diaspora, empowering them with the knowledge and tools to advocate for Tibet's future.

The Tibet-China issue revolves around the status of Tibet, its political autonomy, and its cultural and religious rights. Tibet was historically an independent region, with occasional interactions with China, but it was incorporated into the People's Republic of China (PRC) in 1951.

Since then, Tibetans have sought greater autonomy, citing concerns over the erosion of their culture, religion, and political freedoms under Chinese rule. Central to the issue is the role of the Dalai Lama, the Tibetan spiritual leader, who fled to India in 1959 after a failed uprising. China views Tibet as an integral part of its territory, while many Tibetans, both in Tibet and in exile, advocate for "genuine autonomy" or even full independence.

Human rights abuses, religious repression, and the influx of Han Chinese settlers into Tibet further fuel the conflict. Despite international concerns and support for Tibet's cultural preservation, China's economic and political influence has made the issue difficult to resolve. The Dalai Lama continues to call for peaceful dialogue, though the situation remains a deeply contentious and unresolved dispute. (ANI)

