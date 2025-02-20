Hunsur (Karnataka) [India], February 20 (ANI): Tibetan President in-exile, Sikyong Penpa Tsering addressed Tibetans at the Rabgyaling Tibetan Settlement's community hall on February 19, 2025, as part of his official visit to Hunsur.

The event was attended by local Tibetan officials, including the President of the Local Tibetan Assembly, Settlement Officer Norbu Tsering, abbots from nearby monasteries, and representatives of various Tibetan organisations, according to a report by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA).

Also Read | 'Very Unfair to US': Donald Trump Expresses Displeasure Over Elon Musk's Plan To Set Up Factory in India To Avoid Tariffs.

During his speech, Sikyong stressed the importance of preserving Tibetan culture and fostering unity among Tibetans. He reiterated the two primary goals of the Central Tibetan Administration: safeguarding the welfare of Tibetans in exile and seeking a resolution to the Sino-Tibetan conflict through the Middle Way Approach.

The CTA report highlighted that Sikyong also emphasised the need for maintaining good relations with local Indian communities, acknowledging India's longstanding support for Tibetans. He reminded the community of their responsibility to abide by Indian laws and cultural norms, as well as those of any host country where Tibetans reside.

Also Read | US President Donald Trump Hits Out at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Says He Has Done a 'Terrible Job, Could Have Joined Peace Talks With Russia in Riyadh'.

In addition, Sikyong praised the contributions of Tibetan youth in advocacy efforts, particularly through organisations like the Voluntary Tibet Advocacy Group (V-TAG). He noted that many young Tibetans are actively engaged in grassroots activism, lobbying, and awareness campaigns.

Encouraging them to continue their efforts, he urged the youth to use their skills and dedication to further strengthen the Tibetan cause on the global stage, as reported by CTA.

Tibet, once an independent nation with a distinct cultural, religious, and political identity, was invaded by China in 1949. The Seventeen-Point Agreement, signed under coercion in 1951, allowed China to impose its rule, stripping Tibet of its autonomy.

On March 10, 1959, a massive uprising against Chinese occupation in Tibet was violently suppressed, forcing the Dalai Lama to flee into exile and marking the beginning of Tibet's struggle from abroad. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)