The Tibetan Community of Switzerland and Liechtenstein protest in front of United Nations headquarters in Geneva (Photo/Central Tibetan Administration)

Geneva [Switzerland], February 25 (ANI): The Tibetan Community of Switzerland and Liechtenstein (TCSL) organised a protest in front of the United Nations headquarters in Geneva on the opening day of the 58th session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on February 24 (local time).

According to the Tibet Bureau in Geneva, the official agency of the Dalai Lama and the Central Tibetan Administration, the demonstration was aimed at condemning the deteriorating human rights situation in Tibet under Chinese rule.

Tibet Bureau reported that UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk, in his opening address highlighted the critical need to uphold human rights and the rule of law to prevent the recurrence of past atrocities. Moreover, Phuntsok Topgyal, UN Advocacy Officer at the Tibet Bureau Geneva, addressed protesters, emphasising the severity of the human rights crisis in Tibet. He highlighted that the 58th UNHRC session, running from 24 February to 4 April 2025, is a critical platform for discussion.

"Today, we stand united not only as Tibetans, but also alongside our Chinese Christian brothers and sisters, in solidarity against the ongoing oppression under the Chinese regime," Topgyal declared.

As per reports, Phuntsok Topgyal criticised China's recent statements at the 61st Munich Security Conference about equality and a multipolar world, arguing that China's domestic policies contradict these claims. He highlighted severe repression in Tibet, citing the documentary 'Inside China: The Battle for Tibet', which exposes surveillance, cultural erasure, and forced assimilation.

Tibetan children are being placed in state-run boarding schools, threatening their language and heritage, while monasteries face strict state control and peaceful protests are met with crackdowns. Topgyal also drew attention to religious persecution in China, particularly against Christians, noting the government's crackdown on religious freedoms. He called on the international community, especially the European Union, to take a firm stance against these abuses.

Over 80 people participated in the protest, including Chinese Christians, Tibetan supporters, and Tibet Bureau staff. For the 58th UNHRC session, the Tibet Bureau has lobbied UN member states, submitted a written statement, and plans to deliver oral statements on China's human rights violations. The session will address global issues, including the protection of human rights defenders and religious freedom. (ANI)

